Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Police arrest three people and seize knife in Norwich drugs warrant

PUBLISHED: 08:40 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:06 25 January 2019

A weapon seized by police during a drugs warrant in Norwich. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

A weapon seized by police during a drugs warrant in Norwich. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police in Norwich have arrested three people for supplying class A drugs and having an offensive weapon in public.

The arrests were made after officers executed a drugs warrant in the north of the city.

A quantity of cash, drugs, mobile phones and a car were also seized during the warrant.

Sharing news of the arrests Norwich Police tweeted: “Another drugs warrant executed yesterday by Norwich North SNT. Three arrested for concerned in the supply of class A drugs and for having an offensive weapon in public. 1 car, drugs, phones, and cash seized.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

Behind closed doors: What police and charity say about Norfolk’s sex industry

Picture posed by model of on-street sex work. Photo: Archant

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

Simon Thomas at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Fleet of Subarus give car-mad teenager who died on New Year’s Day send off he would have wanted

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.

Queen plays Pointless with Alexander Armstrong at Sandringham WI

The Queen visits the WI at West Newton. Guest speaker at the event is Alexander Armstrong. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Most Read

House of Fraser stays open after last-minute deal

Destined for closure. The House of Fraser store at Intu Chapelfield, Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Tesco store to close for a month for ‘essential maintenance’

Tesco Express in Hethersett is closing for a month to allow maintenance work to be carried out. Photo: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Norwich Riverside restaurant closes its doors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents left ‘in urine and faeces’ at Norfolk care home where ‘there was never enough food’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why do I keep losing everything I love?’ – Simon Thomas suffers another family death year after losing wife

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Behind closed doors: What police and charity say about Norfolk’s sex industry

Picture posed by model of on-street sex work. Photo: Archant

Why are we still bothering to go out on Valentine’s Day?

Valentine's Day dinner - worth the money or a waste of time? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Big Issue seller spared ‘pauper’s funeral’ by a kind-hearted family

Simon Thorndike.

Long-serving headteacher announces retirement from ‘the best job in the world’

Thorpe St Andrew School principal Ian Clayton is set to retire after 40 years in teaching. Picture: Archant

Fleet of Subarus give car-mad teenager who died on New Year’s Day send off he would have wanted

Cameron Geeson died on New Year's Day aged 19. He loved Subaru cars. After his mother posted a request on Facebook, more than 20 Subaru drivers have said they will follow the teenager's funeral on Thursday (January 24) in Great Yarmouth.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists