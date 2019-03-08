Police to increase patrols as third teenager arrested following stabbing

Search

PUBLISHED: 13:57 24 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 24 March 2019

The scene in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton, where a teenager was stabbed. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A third person has been arrested in connection with a violent knife attack on a teenage boy in Old Catton.

The 16-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times during a fight involving 10 youths at Mountbatten Drive on Friday night (March 22).

The teenager suffered stab wounds to his head, back and arm during the incident.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he continues to receive treatment.

Norfolk police said three teenagers, two aged 16 and one aged 17, have been arrested and questioned by detectives in connection with the attack.

The three suspects, all from the Norwich area, have since been released on bail until April 20 while enquiries continue.

Det Insp Chris Burgess, from Norwich CID, whose team is leading the enquiry, urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

He said: “This was a very nasty assault which has understandably caused concern in the local community and increased patrols will take place over the next few days to offer some reassurance.

“A number of units attended the scene on the night of the incident and since then we’ve been working to establish the circumstances of the assault and trace those involved.

“We’ve carried out house-to-house enquiries, examined CCTV and taken statements from witnesses and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“Those involved are aged in their mid-to-late teens and are likely to be still living at home. I would therefore urge parents not to overlook any changes in their child’s behaviour, which could be considered out of character.”

The victim is still in hospital receiving treatment for three stab wounds and a minor fracture to the skull.

At this stage it is not thought his injuries will require surgery, police said.

The attack happened at about 9.25pm in Old Catton, which is about two miles north from Norwich city centre.

Det Insp Burgess said: “The consequences of knife crime can be severe, even fatal, which is why we take any offences involving knives extremely seriously.

“We have a number of measures in place to tackle knife crime and to educate young people about the dangers but the community have a role in this too.

“We all have a part to play in keeping communities safe so if you know or suspect that someone is carrying a knife, report it.”

• Anyone with information about the Mountbatten Drive incident should contact at Norwich CID on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

