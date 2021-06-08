Man, 19, arrested in connection with serious sexual assault

Published: 3:18 PM June 8, 2021

An area of Thetford was been sealed off by police after a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted.

A man has been arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in Thetford.

The incident happened at around 11.20pm on Thursday, June 3, in a grassed area off Canterbury Way, near to a path that runs along the river in the direction of London Road.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, was approached by an unknown man, before being sexually assaulted.

A 19-year-old man from Thetford was arrested on Monday, June 7, in connection with the incident and was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information concerning it, to come forward. They are encouraged to contact Swaffham CID on 101 quoting Operation Hemisphere



Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.