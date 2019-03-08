Search

Teenagers arrested on suspicion of intending to supply drugs after police stop car

PUBLISHED: 06:50 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:20 10 April 2019

Two teenagers were arrested after police stopped a car in Lowestoft. Photo: James Bass.

Two teenagers were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply after police stopped a car in Lowestoft.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team tweeted at just before 12.30am on Wednesday (April 10) that they had initially pulled the car over to give safety advice.

But they said they ended up arresting two teenagers for possession of cannabis and ecstasy with intent to supply.

The team thanked Lowestoft police for their help.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

