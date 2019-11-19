Boy, 12, arrested after 13-year-old stabbed in attempted city robbery

Detectives investigating an attempted robbery in which a 13-year-old was stabbed in Norwich have arrested a 12-year-old boy.

The boy was arrested in Norwich on Tuesday morning (November 19) by officers and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The boy, arrested on suspicion of robbery and assault GBH, has been released on bail until December 8 while enquiries continue.

Two other boys, aged 14 and 16, arrested last week also remain on police bail.

The incident happened in an alleyway near Aldi in Larkman Lane at about 5.40pm on November 13.

Suspects approached the victim and demanded money from the boy who suffered a stab wound to the back.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Nothing was stolen and the people involved are thought to be known to one another.

Call police on 101 quoting incident 324 of November 13.