Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Teenager arrested after stabbing on Norwich estate

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 5:06 PM January 15, 2021   
Police cars and vans at Chambers Road in Mile Cross

Norfolk Constabulary have sealed off part of Chambers Road in Mile Cross, Norwich, while an investigation takes place. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

 A teenager has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich.

Police were called just after 9pm on Saturday, January 9 to a house in Chambers Road in the Mile Cross area following reports a man had been stabbed.

The incident saw a lengthy cordon put in place in the area while the police investigated, with neighbours seeing officers searching through nearby bushes with torches.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Police said an 18-year-old man had been arrested in the Norwich area in connection with the incident, and had since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The spokesman said: "At this stage we believe this to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the wider community.

"If any members of the public were in the area of Chambers Road/Bolingbroke Road at about 9pm on January 9 and saw an altercation, please contact the investigating officer DC Chris Beech at Bethel Street CID."

Information to police on 101.



