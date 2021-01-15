Teenager arrested after stabbing on Norwich estate
- Credit: Dan Grimmer
A teenager has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich.
Police were called just after 9pm on Saturday, January 9 to a house in Chambers Road in the Mile Cross area following reports a man had been stabbed.
The incident saw a lengthy cordon put in place in the area while the police investigated, with neighbours seeing officers searching through nearby bushes with torches.
A man in his 20s was taken to hospital, where he remains.
Police said an 18-year-old man had been arrested in the Norwich area in connection with the incident, and had since been released on bail pending further enquiries.
The spokesman said: "At this stage we believe this to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the wider community.
"If any members of the public were in the area of Chambers Road/Bolingbroke Road at about 9pm on January 9 and saw an altercation, please contact the investigating officer DC Chris Beech at Bethel Street CID."
Information to police on 101.
