Teenager arrested after stabbing on Norwich estate

Published: 5:06 PM January 15, 2021

Norfolk Constabulary have sealed off part of Chambers Road in Mile Cross, Norwich, while an investigation takes place. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

A teenager has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Norwich.

Police were called just after 9pm on Saturday, January 9 to a house in Chambers Road in the Mile Cross area following reports a man had been stabbed.

The incident saw a lengthy cordon put in place in the area while the police investigated, with neighbours seeing officers searching through nearby bushes with torches.

A man in his 20s was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Police said an 18-year-old man had been arrested in the Norwich area in connection with the incident, and had since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The spokesman said: "At this stage we believe this to be an isolated incident, with no threat to the wider community.

"If any members of the public were in the area of Chambers Road/Bolingbroke Road at about 9pm on January 9 and saw an altercation, please contact the investigating officer DC Chris Beech at Bethel Street CID."

Information to police on 101.







