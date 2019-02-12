Search

Two people arrested following police pursuit of stolen car in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:24 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:24 02 March 2019

Norwich police arrested a driver who had a fake driving licence. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of stealing a car and drug offences following a police pursuit in Norwich.

Norwich police arrested the suspects on Saturday afternoon in Norwich city centre, after they tried to escape.

Officers pursued them and following a foot chase arrested both suspects on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle and possession of cannabis.

The driver of the vehicle was found to be disqualified.

Sgt Chris Harris, of Norwich Police, tweeted: “Just got back to the station & my NSRAPT team #1614, working with NorwichPoliceUK have arrested 2 persons in suspicion of theft of motor vehicle & possession of cannabis after a short pursuit & foot chase in Norwich - Turns out driver is also disqualified too.”

