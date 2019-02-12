Two people arrested following police pursuit of stolen car in Norwich

Norwich police arrested a driver who had a fake driving licence. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of stealing a car and drug offences following a police pursuit in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norwich police arrested the suspects on Saturday afternoon in Norwich city centre, after they tried to escape.

Officers pursued them and following a foot chase arrested both suspects on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle and possession of cannabis.

The driver of the vehicle was found to be disqualified.

Sgt Chris Harris, of Norwich Police, tweeted: “Just got back to the station & my NSRAPT team #1614, working with NorwichPoliceUK have arrested 2 persons in suspicion of theft of motor vehicle & possession of cannabis after a short pursuit & foot chase in Norwich - Turns out driver is also disqualified too.”