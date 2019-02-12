Motorist arrested on suspicion of drug driving after police stop on A11

Police arrest motorist on suspicion of drug driving: PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk RAPT Twitter. Archant

A motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Norfolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) said a motorist has been arrested on suspicion of drig driving on the A11 at Hethersett on Tuesday evening (February 19).

Police Dog Lottie was involved in the search for drugs.

Officers reported the incident on social media, tweeting: “East team have just arrested a driver on suspicion of #DrugDriving #A11 #Hethersett after driver provided a positive @DrugWipeUK #1691 PD Lottie @NSPoliceDogs assisted again with a search #ProtectiveServicesWeek”.

Meanwhile, earlier on today (February 19) Norfolk RAPT’s Central & East team stopped a vehicle in Norwich & arrested two people on suspicion of entering the UK illegally.

Again Police Dog Lottie helped out in the search of the vehicle.