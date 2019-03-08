Two men charged with drug offences in Dereham
PUBLISHED: 07:36 14 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:35 14 July 2019
Archant
Two men have been charged with drug dealing offences in Dereham.
Police arrested the men on Friday night before charging them with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.
In a Twitter post, Breckland police said the men were also charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine.
A photograph posted by the force shows evidence bags containing what appears to be drugs.
- Police have been contacted for more information
