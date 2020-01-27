Search

Advanced search

Woman describes drama after man with knives arrested on city estate

PUBLISHED: 17:01 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 27 January 2020

Police at the scene in Southalls Way, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

Police at the scene in Southalls Way, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

Archant

A woman has described how police swarmed a Norwich estate to arrest a man who was carrying two knives and had been banging on windows.

Police at the scene in Southalls Way, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.Police at the scene in Southalls Way, Norwich. PIC: Submitted.

Witnesses described hearing what they thought were two men fighting and shouting near to homes in Southalls Way, Norwich.

Initially one policeman was trying to deal with the situation but was later backed up by several more officers after the suspect ran off after refusing to co-operate.

A 45-year-old woman from Southalls Way, who did not want to be named, said she became aware of an incident on Sunday night (January 26) after hearing "shouting" outside.

She was having a cigarette out of the window and witnessed much of what unfolded, including a young police officer trying to deal with the situation.

She said: "I think he was on his own. He was trying to get the guy to get on the floor.

You may also want to watch:

"He was bashing the police car and then tried to get in the police car but he couldn't get in.

"The policeman kept saying get down, get down on the ground. He must have said "get down, get down" at least 40 times, then "Taser, Taser".

But more police arrived after the man ran off.

The witness said: "That's when the response came and we were blinded by blue lights everywhere."

The woman said the policeman who initially attended was "brilliant" adding he was "incredibly professional" and could tell he was doing "everything he had been trained to do".

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called at 7.10pm on Sunday (January 26) to reports that a man was banging on windows of properties in Southalls Way, Norwich, and one window had been smashed.

"Officers attended the scene and a man in his 30s and from Norwich was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, assault, criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon after he was found with two knives. Following an assessment in custody, he has been detained under the Mental Health Act."

An East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) spokesman: "We sent one ambulance and took the patient to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care."

Most Read

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Outraged public stopped drink-driver who killed biker from escaping

Tributes at the scene of the crash where Alec Pentelow-Bramham was killed by a drink-driver on Southtown Road Picture: Joseph Norton

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Outraged public stopped drink-driver who killed biker from escaping

Tributes at the scene of the crash where Alec Pentelow-Bramham was killed by a drink-driver on Southtown Road Picture: Joseph Norton

Vision to transform ‘disused’ part of town with restaurant and passenger train

Links Road car park at Lowestoft's North Denes. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Leaked report shows town floods ‘could have been prevented’

Flooding in 2013 in London Road South, Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher.

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Approval sought for next phase of 850-home development

Construction work of homes at Wheatcroft Farm in Bradwell in 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Outraged public stopped drink-driver who killed biker from escaping

Tributes at the scene of the crash where Alec Pentelow-Bramham was killed by a drink-driver on Southtown Road Picture: Joseph Norton
Drive 24