Woman describes drama after man with knives arrested on city estate

Police at the scene in Southalls Way, Norwich. PIC: Submitted. Archant

A woman has described how police swarmed a Norwich estate to arrest a man who was carrying two knives and had been banging on windows.

Witnesses described hearing what they thought were two men fighting and shouting near to homes in Southalls Way, Norwich.

Initially one policeman was trying to deal with the situation but was later backed up by several more officers after the suspect ran off after refusing to co-operate.

A 45-year-old woman from Southalls Way, who did not want to be named, said she became aware of an incident on Sunday night (January 26) after hearing "shouting" outside.

She was having a cigarette out of the window and witnessed much of what unfolded, including a young police officer trying to deal with the situation.

She said: "I think he was on his own. He was trying to get the guy to get on the floor.

"He was bashing the police car and then tried to get in the police car but he couldn't get in.

"The policeman kept saying get down, get down on the ground. He must have said "get down, get down" at least 40 times, then "Taser, Taser".

But more police arrived after the man ran off.

The witness said: "That's when the response came and we were blinded by blue lights everywhere."

The woman said the policeman who initially attended was "brilliant" adding he was "incredibly professional" and could tell he was doing "everything he had been trained to do".

A police spokesman said: "Officers were called at 7.10pm on Sunday (January 26) to reports that a man was banging on windows of properties in Southalls Way, Norwich, and one window had been smashed.

"Officers attended the scene and a man in his 30s and from Norwich was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, assault, criminal damage and possessing an offensive weapon after he was found with two knives. Following an assessment in custody, he has been detained under the Mental Health Act."

An East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) spokesman: "We sent one ambulance and took the patient to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further care."