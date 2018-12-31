Search

Police arrest man with knife in Norwich city centre

31 December, 2018 - 18:17
Police arrested a man who had a knife in Norwich city centre. Picture: Archant

New Year’s Eve celebrations ended early for one man in Norwich city centre - after police arrested him for having a knife.

Norwich police tweeted at just after 6pm on Monday, December 31 that the man had been arrested after a stop and search.

They said he had been taken into custody to await interview.

Police tweeted: “Remember, we want Norfolk to be #KnifeFree. It’s not worth the risk”.

Police did not say where or when the man was arrested.

