Police arrest man with knife in Norwich city centre
31 December, 2018 - 18:17
New Year’s Eve celebrations ended early for one man in Norwich city centre - after police arrested him for having a knife.
Norwich police tweeted at just after 6pm on Monday, December 31 that the man had been arrested after a stop and search.
They said he had been taken into custody to await interview.
Police tweeted: “Remember, we want Norfolk to be #KnifeFree. It’s not worth the risk”.
Police did not say where or when the man was arrested.
