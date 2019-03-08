Police arrest man who had metal pole in his jacket in Norwich park

A man has been arrested after police found him with a metal pole in his jacket in a Norwich park.

Police were patrolling Chapelfield Gardens on Wednesday (September 18) when they stopped a man and recovered a metal pole from his jacket.

The man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

Norwich Police reported news of the arrest on social media.

They tweeted: "Norwich East SNT patrolling Chapelfield Gardens today. Stopped male and recovered metal pole concealed in his jacket. Male has been arrested for possession of an offensive weapon. #PC1406 #PC1572 #NESNT".

Meanwhile, officers from the Earlham Safer Neighbourhood Team have been at the UEA today near to Congregation Hall urging people to get their bikes marked for free as part of a security marking event.