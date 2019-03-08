Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Man arrested for carrying knife in public place

PUBLISHED: 20:34 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:57 19 July 2019

Police arrested a 61-year-old man for possessing a knife in public. Pic: Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

Police arrested a 61-year-old man for possessing a knife in public. Pic: Cambridgeshire Constabulary.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A man was arrested after police found he was carrying a knife in a public place.

The 61-year-old man was arrested by neighbourhood police officers in patrol in Wisbech on Thursday (July 18) night. Cambridgeshire police tweeted a picture of the knife.

They also urged people to report people who carry weapons to them on 101.

Most Read

Police close NDR following concerns for woman’s safety

Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

I waited 12 hours for the RAC - and when they turned up at 3.30am, they wouldn’t fix my car

Wendy Williams, who was left waiting for 12 hours for assistance from the RAC after her car broke down Picture: Chris Bishop

MATCHDAY RECAP: Schalke 1 Norwich City 2 – Bundesliga opponents beaten by Canaries

Grant Hanley of Norwich and Benjamin Stambouli of FC Schalke 04 before the Pre-season friendly match at Frimo Stadion, Lotte Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

I waited 12 hours for the RAC - and when they turned up at 3.30am, they wouldn’t fix my car

Wendy Williams, who was left waiting for 12 hours for assistance from the RAC after her car broke down Picture: Chris Bishop

Police warn convicted rapist on the run from prison could be in Norfolk

Wanted man Stephen Tierney. Pic: Lincolnshire Police.

Injured Emi Buendia set to re-join training next week after missing City’s Schalke 04 tour win

Moritz Leitner sealed Norwich City's friendly 2-1 win against Schalke 04 at the Frimo Stadion Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man ‘glorified’ hare coursing in self-made videos

Leo Price filmed himself hare coursing with his lurchers. The dogs have since been forefeited to the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Schalke 04 1-2 Norwich City: Canaries wrap up German tour on a winning note

Teemu Pukki scored in the first half of Norwich City's friendly against Schalke 04 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists