Man arrested for carrying knife in public place

Police arrested a 61-year-old man for possessing a knife in public. Pic: Cambridgeshire Constabulary. Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A man was arrested after police found he was carrying a knife in a public place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 61-year-old man was arrested by neighbourhood police officers in patrol in Wisbech on Thursday (July 18) night. Cambridgeshire police tweeted a picture of the knife.

They also urged people to report people who carry weapons to them on 101.