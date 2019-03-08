Man arrested for carrying knife in public place
PUBLISHED: 20:34 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:57 19 July 2019
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
A man was arrested after police found he was carrying a knife in a public place.
The 61-year-old man was arrested by neighbourhood police officers in patrol in Wisbech on Thursday (July 18) night. Cambridgeshire police tweeted a picture of the knife.
They also urged people to report people who carry weapons to them on 101.
