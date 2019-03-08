Police seize £2,000 worth of class A drugs following arrest

Police in Norwich have seized £2,000 worth of Class A drugs and arrested a man on suspicion of supplying drugs.

Officers stopped the man in the Anderson's Meadow area of the city on Wednesday night.

Upon arresting him they also discovered £2,000 worth of suspected Class A drugs.

Following the incident Norwich police tweeted: "Norwich Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested a male earlier for a drug supply offence following a positive stop search in the area of Anderson's Meadow in Norwich.

"A quantity of suspected class A drugs were discovered with an estimated value of approximately £2,000."