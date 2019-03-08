Police seize £2,000 worth of class A drugs following arrest
PUBLISHED: 07:30 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:00 12 September 2019
Police in Norwich have seized £2,000 worth of Class A drugs and arrested a man on suspicion of supplying drugs.
Officers stopped the man in the Anderson's Meadow area of the city on Wednesday night.
Upon arresting him they also discovered £2,000 worth of suspected Class A drugs.
Following the incident Norwich police tweeted: "Norwich Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested a male earlier for a drug supply offence following a positive stop search in the area of Anderson's Meadow in Norwich.
"A quantity of suspected class A drugs were discovered with an estimated value of approximately £2,000."
