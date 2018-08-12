Police arrest man found in possession of a lock knife at nightclub
Published: 6:54 AM August 12, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020
- Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images
Police have said: 'who knows what we may have prevented' following the arrest of a man found carrying a lock knife in a Great Yarmouth club over the weekend.
Shortly before 5.30am on Sunday @GT Yarmouth Police tweeted that a man had been arrested in a club in the seaside town: 'after being found in possession of a lock knife by vigilant security staff.'
They added: 'Who knows what this may have prevented.'
More to follow.
