Superman 'helps police arrest a bad guy' in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 15:24 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 17 April 2019

A man dressed as Superman watched as police arrested a man near Castle Mall in Norwich. Picture: Pete Butler

Pete Butler

A cape-wearing superhero bore witness to an arrest in central Norwich on Wednesday.

The man, dressed in a Superman costume complete with red monogrammed cape and blue leggings, watched on as police arrested a man in his 60s for anti-social behaviour at the Back of the Inns.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said that officers were called to the area near the Castle Mall entrance at around 2pm to reports that the man – who was believed to have been drinking – had been acting anti-socially.

The incident was spotted by Norwich comedian and YouTuber Pete Butler, who tweeted pictures from the scene with the message: “Amazing scenes in Norwich today as superman helps @NorwichPoliceUK arrest a bad guy.”

