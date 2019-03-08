Search

Man bailed after objects thrown at ambulance and 50 cars

PUBLISHED: 15:15 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:58 13 June 2019

The shattered windscreen and damage to the roof of Gemma Wiles' Skoda car after being struck by an object on the A143 between Harleston and Diss. Picture: Gemma Wiles

The shattered windscreen and damage to the roof of Gemma Wiles' Skoda car after being struck by an object on the A143 between Harleston and Diss. Picture: Gemma Wiles

Archant

A man in his 20s has been arrested after more than 50 cars and an ambulance were damaged by objects thrown from oncoming cars.

Following the first report to police on Friday, May 24, officers have been patrolling roads in villages and towns.

Officers have now confirmed a man in his 20s from the Loddon area was arrested on Wednesday evening (June 12) on suspicion of criminal damage.

He was taken into custody for questioning and has been released on bail until Tuesday, July 9, pending further enquiries.

The incidents were reported in several locations along the Norfolk and Suffolk border, including the A146, A143 and the B1062.

On Tuesday, June 11, a patient transport ambulance driving towards Bungay from Halesworth was among the vehicles hit. No patients were inside at the time.

Gemma Wiles, 42, from Harleston, had her Skoda car written off after being struck by an object near Thorpe Abbotts, while taxi driver David Thompson had his car hit by a brick on June 1.

Anyone who has been a victim, or who has information or dashcam footage of an incident, is urged to call PS Mark Sargeant at Suffolk Police, or PC Andy Barkway at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 37/32365/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

