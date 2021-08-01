Woman who bit an officer among eight people arrested in town

Published: 3:14 PM August 1, 2021

King's Lynn Police tweeted about arresting eight people on Saturday night, among them was a woman who bit an officer and bent the finger of another. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A woman who bit an officer and bent bank the finger of another was among those arrested for offences over the weekend.

King's Lynn Police tweeted about the incident on Sunday, August 1, revealing that eight people were arrested for a number of offences on Norfolk Street in the town on Saturday night.

The tweet said it was "another busy night" for officers but that no serious injuries had been caused.

It said among those arrested was a woman who assaulted emergency workers twice, after biting one officer and bending another officer's finger back.

Elsewhere, officers seized a car in North Lynn on Saturday after the driver was found to only have a provisional licence.