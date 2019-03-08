Search

Drunk and disorderly man arrested to 'prevent anyone getting hurt'

PUBLISHED: 23:05 05 August 2019 | UPDATED: 23:05 05 August 2019

A man has been taken into custody for drunk and disorderly behaviour in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A man has been taken into custody for drunk and disorderly behaviour in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A man has been taken into custody for drunk and disorderly behaviour in Norwich after police said he left them "with no choice but to arrest him".

Officers from the Norwich North and Norwich East safer neighbourhood teams arrested a drunk and disorderly male during a shift in the city centre, in the Haymarket area, which they said was in order to prevent people from getting hurt.

In a tweet posted by Norwich Police at 9.45pm, a police spokesperson said: "It was going so well but in the last few minutes when everyone was going on their way, one drunk and disorderly male left me no choice but to arrest him to prevent anyone getting hurt."

They added: "It was lovely to speak to so many different members of our community."

