Drunk and disorderly man arrested to 'prevent anyone getting hurt'

A man has been taken into custody for drunk and disorderly behaviour in Norwich. Picture: Archant

A man has been taken into custody for drunk and disorderly behaviour in Norwich after police said he left them "with no choice but to arrest him".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It was going so well but in the last few minutes when everyone was going on their way, one drunk and disorderly male left me no choice but to arrest him to prevent anyone getting hurt. It was lovely to speak to so many different members of our community. #PC1184 #PC55 #PC1675 — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) August 5, 2019

You may also want to watch:

Officers from the Norwich North and Norwich East safer neighbourhood teams arrested a drunk and disorderly male during a shift in the city centre, in the Haymarket area, which they said was in order to prevent people from getting hurt.

In a tweet posted by Norwich Police at 9.45pm, a police spokesperson said: "It was going so well but in the last few minutes when everyone was going on their way, one drunk and disorderly male left me no choice but to arrest him to prevent anyone getting hurt."

They added: "It was lovely to speak to so many different members of our community."