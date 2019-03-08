Drink driver who was three times over the limit detained by a member of the public

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after they were detained by a member of the public.

Police officers arrested the motorist in Attleborough on Sunday night after they were found to be three times over the drink driving limit.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: “Central team arrested a driver tonight who had been detained by a member of public in Attleborough on suspicion of drink driving.

“Blew 120ugs in custody. 3.5x’s the limt.”