Police are continuing to investigate armed robbery at Norwich store

PUBLISHED: 17:05 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 10 May 2019

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify following an armed robbery in Norwich. Photo: Police

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify following an armed robbery in Norwich. Photo: Police

Archant

Detectives are continuing to investigate an armed robbery at a Norwich newsagents.

Fish's of Thorpe, on Plumstead Road East. Photo: Geraldine ScottFish's of Thorpe, on Plumstead Road East. Photo: Geraldine Scott

A man armed with a BB gun entered Fish's newsagent on Plumstead Road East at about 1.20pm on Wednesday, April 17.

No one was injured during the incident and nothing was stolen.

The suspect fled the scene, running across Plumstead Road East towards Woodside Road, near the doctors surgery.

Last month police released an image of a man they would like to identify following the incident.

A Norfolk police spokesman has since said enquiries were ongoing into the incident.

- Anyone who may recognise the man in the image from the motorcycle helmet and clothing he is wearing should contact DC Bob Walker-Hall at Norwich CID on 101.

- Alternatively people who want to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

