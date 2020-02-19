Teenager stabbed in hand in fight with group on A47

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the hand after clashing with a group of five people on a village street. The assault took place in Middleton at around 10.40pm on Saturday, February 15.

Police said a man in his late teens was travelling in a car on the A47 towards King's Lynn, before pulling over and getting involved in a fight with a group of up to five pedestrians.

The incident happened on the carriageway near a car wash.

The 17-year-old suffered a knife injury to his hand which needed hospital treatment.

An 18-year-old man, from the March area, was arrested in connection with the incident.

He has since been released on police bail until March 13.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

DC Rob Willis from King's Lynn CID said: "We are currently trying to establish the exact circumstances leading up to this incident but we believe a number of motorists would have been in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information should contact DC Rob Willis at King's Lynn CID on 101 quoting crime number 36/11467/20, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.