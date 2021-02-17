Football club 'gutted' after mopeds tear up pitch

Published: 2:50 PM February 17, 2021

Police are appealing for witnesses after football pitches in Dersingham were damaged on Tuesday, February 16. - Credit: IAN BURT

Police are appealing for information after Norfolk football pitches were damaged by people on mopeds.

Football pitches in Dersingham were damaged on Tuesday, February 16 and police have said the incident is believed to have taken place around 7.30am.

A spokesperson said suspects riding mopeds "tore up the pitch, causing damage".

Dersingham Rovers FC tweeted that they were "gutted" when they came across their pitch.

The tweet said: "After all the hard work that has gone on down The Pastures this season, we are gutted to see this today.

"Anyone that knows or may have seen this take place, please get in touch. A lot of money and time that has already been spent on the pitches this season all for nothing."

Police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or noticed anyone on mopeds in the area around the time stated.

Anyone with information should contact PC Glen Barnes at Hunstanton Police Station on 101 quoting incident number 38 of 16 February.