Witnesses sought after girl approached this morning

PUBLISHED: 12:38 18 December 2018

Police are appealing for information after teenage girl was approached . Picture: Ian Burt.

Witnesses are being sought after a 16-year-old girl was approached today.

At about 6.40am the teenager was walking to work on Wangford Road when a man started walking behind her.

As she quickened her pace the male copied her, causing the victim to become scared.

The male then disappeared for a brief time before reappearing before the girl ran from him.

She fled to safety and the male disappeared. Police do not know where he went after this.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw any suspicious behaviour in or around the area should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting crime reference 37/72448/18.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

