Do you know this man? Police release CCTV after two women touched inappropriately

Police are appealing for help to track down a man after two young women were inappropriately touched by a man.

The first woman, in her 20s, was approached by a man outside intu Chapelfield shopping centre on Friday, June 7 at around 4.35pm to 4.50pm.

The second victim was a teenage girl. She was approached in the Castle Mall on the same day at 5.40pm.

The man was wearing blue jeans and black zip-up jacket with white stripes.

He has been described as white, of slim build and looks to be in his 30s.

Anyone with information should contact PC Scott Ellis on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.