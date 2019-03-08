Search

Woman punched in the face in car park

PUBLISHED: 10:21 11 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:56 11 March 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham.

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham.

Archant

A woman was punched in the face after being approached in a car park and police are appealing for witnesses to the incident.

It happened last week at around 4.45pm on Friday, March 8 in Bridge Street Car Park, Fakenham.

The victim, a woman in her 40s, was approached by another woman who then assaulted her.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone who has any information concerning the incident.

They are asked to contact PC Susie Crowe at Fakenham Police Station on 101 quoting reference 36/16092/19.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

