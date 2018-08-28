Search

Man tried to snatch woman’s handbag in Norwich carpark, police say

PUBLISHED: 14:27 26 November 2018 | UPDATED: 14:28 26 November 2018

Police are appealing for witnesses after an attempted robbery in Norwich last Friday (November 23).

A man pulled a woman to the ground and tried to snatch her handbag in Norwich last week, police have said.

The city’s police are appealing for witnesses following the attempted robbery on Friday (November 23).

A man and a woman were in the Morrison’s carpark on Riverside Road at approximately 11:30am when they were approached by a man who showed them a bank card and asked if he could use it in the cash machine.

The man then tried to rob the woman’s handbag, pulling her to the ground, before running off towards the petrol station, empty-handed.

The suspect is described as black, aged in his 20s to 30s, between five and six feet tall and of medium build. He was wearing a black cloth hat, black anorak style jacket, black trousers and dark-coloured trainers.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with information, should contact DC Louise Wicks at Norwich CID on 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

