Two men assaulted at children's play park

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:17 AM August 5, 2021   
The latest burglary figures for Norfolk show a rise in reports. Picture: Archant

Two people were attacked by a pair of men at a children's play park in Lowestoft.

The incident took place on Monday, August 2 at around 10pm where two men assaulted an 18-year-old and 24-year-old at a children's play park at the bottom of Granville Road and Clapham Road Central.

Police said the assaults followed an argument and that there were no visible injuries. 

The offenders are described as white men, aged in their mid 20s to early 30s. One man had a beard and was wearing a black tracksuit. The other was wearing a grey tracksuit and bomber jacket and was riding a red bicycle.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, knows who the offenders were or saw any suspicious activity at the time stated should contact Liam.BULLEN2@suffolk.police.uk

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org, or call 101.


Lowestoft News

