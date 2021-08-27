Investigation after man acts inappropriately, follows and shouts at woman

Published: 4:47 PM August 27, 2021

Police are appealing for information after the incident in North Walsham. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2012

A man touched himself inappropriately before following and shouting at a woman, police say.

The incident took place on Vicarage Road in North Walsham on Wednesday, August 25 when a woman was walking past a field near Bacton Gas Station and saw a man touching himself inappropriately some time between 7.15pm and 8.20pm.

The man then followed her, gesturing and shouting in her direction.

Police have said that no physical contact was made between the victim and the suspect, and that they are looking for witnesses to get in touch.

The suspect is described as a white man of average height and medium build, with dark hair, expected to be somewhere between 25 and 35 years old. He is believed to have been wearing dark trousers, and a lighter coloured top.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen the man is asked to contact PC Victoria Sweetland at North Walsham Police Station on 101, quoting crime reference number 36/62241/21.