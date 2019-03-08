Search

Police appeal after fight leaves two men with head injuries

PUBLISHED: 20:31 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:31 19 August 2019

Police are searching for witnesses to a burglary in Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Police are searching for witnesses to a burglary in Downham Market. Picture: Archant

Two men have been taken to hospital and a number of arrests have been made following a fight in King's Lynn.

Four men were arrested on suspicion of affray after police were called to a fight in Morston Drift on Thursday, August 15.

Officers were called to Morston Drift at around 10.30pm and found two men with head injuries and a third with broken glasses.

Four men aged between 27 and 37 were arrested on suspicion of affray.

Two men received hospital treatment before all four men were taken to police for questioning.

They have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information.

Anyone with information contact PC Laura Hornigold at King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre on 101 quoting crime reference 36/57030/19.

