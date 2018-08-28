Police appeal after windows smashed
PUBLISHED: 16:56 11 December 2018
Archant
Police have issued an appeal after windows were smashed at a property in a north Norfolk town.
Four windows were smashed at a building on Butchers Lane, Fakenham on December 1 at around 10:30pm.
Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC1078 at Fakenham Police Station, or call police on 101.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.