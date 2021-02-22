Police hunt rental van after 'dangerous' ambulance incident
Police are appealing for information after a motorist was driving dangerously behind an ambulance.
A silver VW Crafter van was seen driving in Wisbech on Tuesday, February 16 causing other vehicles to move out of the way as it made "dangerous manoeuvres."
The incident happened between 6.30 am and 6.40am on the A1122 at Outwell, where a van, which is said to be a rental, followed an ambulance travelling with its blue lights on.
A police spokesperson said the van is believed to have driven behind the ambulance through Salters Lode, driving over the speed limit.
Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen the manner of driving of the van, or from anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident.
Those with information or footage should contact PC Hannah Price at Downham Market Police Station on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555111.
