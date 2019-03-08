Appeal to reunite owners with 'very distinct' items

Some of the items, including GoPro video cameras, which were found together on September 1 near to the beach in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft Police Facebook page Archant

An appeal has gone out to trace the owners of some electrical items which were found close to a beach.

Lowestoft police is hoping to reunite GoPro video cameras and other items, found close to the beach in south Lowestoft on Sunday, September 1, with its owner.

Issuing an appeal for help on Facebook and Twitter, and urging anyone with information to come forward, it said: "Found - GoPro video cameras and other items were found together on September 1 near to the beach and Cefas building in Lowestoft.

"If you believe these items are yours please see the front desk staff at Lowestoft police station.

"Please bring serial numbers for items or ideally you will need to accurately describe the items not pictured which are very distinct - only some of the items are pictured.

"Please share post so we can reunite with the owner."