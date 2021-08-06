News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police hunt for wanted Norwich man behind prolific shoplifting spree

Sarah Hussain

Published: 10:26 AM August 6, 2021    Updated: 11:33 AM August 6, 2021
Police are appealing for help to trace Gary Jakeman, wanted in the Norwich area.

Police are appealing for help to trace Gary Jakeman, wanted in the Norwich area. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police are appealing for help to trace a man wanted in the Norwich area.

Gary Jakeman, 31, of William Kett Close, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Mr Jakeman has had previous convictions for theft and carried out a spree of offending across the city during the coronavirus pandemic, including two thefts from vehicles and a fraud offence.

Between July 25 and November 16 last year he committed 11 shoplifting offences, with the total value of items stolen around £2,167.

Mr Jakeman also committed three shoplifting offences and a theft from vehicle between August 28 and September 28, 2020.

He also committed a further six offences, including taking a vehicle without consent, between September 8 and October 1 last year.

Mr Jakeman was sentenced to a total of 15 months in prison On February 18.

He is described as white, 5ft 11 tall, with short brown hair and beard.

Anyone who may have seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

