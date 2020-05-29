Do you know this man? - Police appeal for help to trace 24-year-old
PUBLISHED: 15:26 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:27 29 May 2020
Police are appealing for help to trace a man from Norwich who is wanted in connection with an assault.
Harry Beeston, 24, is described as white, of large build, about 5ft 3, with brown hair.
He is suspected to be in the Norwich area, but is also known to have contacts in the Cambridgeshire.
Anyone who has seen Beeston or knows of his current whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111.
