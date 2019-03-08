Do you recognise this woman? Police launch appeal after £185 worth of shopping stolen from Asda

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman following a theft from Asda on Drayton High road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman after more than £180 worth of shopping was stolen from a Norwich supermarket.

The theft took place at 8.40pm on Tuesday, September 24, when £185 worth of items were stolen from Asda on Drayton High Road.

Following the incident officers have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to.

Anyone who may recognise the woman, or anyone with information regarding the theft should contact the Op Solve team on 101, or at investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime number 36/67497/19.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.