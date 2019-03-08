Do you recognise this woman? Police launch appeal after £185 worth of shopping stolen from Asda
PUBLISHED: 14:54 08 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 08 October 2019
Archant
Police are appealing for help to identify a woman after more than £180 worth of shopping was stolen from a Norwich supermarket.
Police are appealing for help to identify a woman following a theft from Asda on Drayton High road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
The theft took place at 8.40pm on Tuesday, September 24, when £185 worth of items were stolen from Asda on Drayton High Road.
Following the incident officers have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to.
You may also want to watch:
Anyone who may recognise the woman, or anyone with information regarding the theft should contact the Op Solve team on 101, or at investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime number 36/67497/19.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
Comments have been disabled on this article.