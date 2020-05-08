Can you help police find missing Norfolk teenager?

Yousuf Demiralay. PIC: Norfolk Police. Archant

An appeal has been launched to help trace a Norfolk teenager who has gone missing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Yousuf Demiralay, 17, from Dereham, was last seen at approximately 12.45am today (Friday, May 8) and is expected to be on foot.

You may also want to watch:

The teenager is white, 6ft in height, of large build, with short dark brown hair. He is likely to be wearing a Nike top and Nike tracksuit bottoms with a black and white manbag.

Officers are concerned for Yousuf’s welfare, and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 51 of Friday, May 8 2020.