Police believe missing man could be in Norfolk

Paul Bennett. Pic: Emma McMahon Emma McMahon

People in Norfolk are being urged to help find a missing man who may have headed to the county.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Anthony Bennett, 57, has gone missing from Leicestershire.

He was last seen by a member of his family in the Lutterworth Road area of Walcote on Sunday night (September 1).

It is believed he left work for Wigston at about 5.30am the next morning, but did not arrive.

You may also want to watch:

He had taken his car, a blue Ford Focus with a registration of BK09EHM.

Mr Bennett has links to Norfolk and people are urged to contact police if they see him.

He is white, 5ft 9ins and medium build.

He has light brown shaven hair, a beard and wears glasses.

He may be wearing bottle green cargo style trousers and a bottle green polo shirt.

Police and his family are extremely concerned about his welfare and urge anyone who thinks they may have seen him or a man matching this description or his car to get in touch on 101.