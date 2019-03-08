Do you know these women? CCTV appeal after theft from Next

Police are appealing for help to identify three women following a theft at the Next store at Costessey. Picture Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

Police are looking for three women after a theft at a New Costessey store.

Police have released CCTV footage of women they would like to talk to in connection with a theft from Next. Photo: Norfolk police Police have released CCTV footage of women they would like to talk to in connection with a theft from Next. Photo: Norfolk police

Detectives have appealed for information after the theft of £400 worth of clothing from Next at Longwater on Friday, June 7.

Officers have released CCTV images of three women they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the women, or anyone with information, should contact Op Solve via 101, quoting crime reference 36/38693/19.