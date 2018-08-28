Cash-filled safe burgled from town centre premises
PUBLISHED: 09:32 07 November 2018
Google Maps
A cash-filled safe was burgled in the middle of the night from a building on a busy town centre street.
Police are appealing for information on the burglary, which took place in a commercial building on King Street in Thetford between 1am and 3am on Tuesday, November 6.
Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the times stated, or anyone with information, should contact Thetford CID on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/69536/18.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
