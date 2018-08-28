Search

Advanced search

Do these items belong to you? Police are appealing for the owners of these possible stolen items to come forward

PUBLISHED: 17:47 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:47 10 December 2018

Does this belong to you? Police are appealing for the owners of these possible stolen items to come forward. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Does this belong to you? Police are appealing for the owners of these possible stolen items to come forward. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police have issued photographs of potentially stolen property in an attempt to return them to their rightful owners.

Does this belong to you? Police are appealing for the owners of these possible stolen items to come forward. Picture: Norfolk ConstabularyDoes this belong to you? Police are appealing for the owners of these possible stolen items to come forward. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The items, which include a watch, an iPad, a Ford car key and a pair of multi-tools were recovered by officers as part of their enquiries into recent burglaries in both the Brandon and Norwich areas.

Anyone who believes they own any of the items is being asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101, quoting reference 37/69155/18.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Updated The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Two people killed after crash involving Porsche and Golf GTI near A11

Police are appealing for witnesses after two people were killed following a crash in Cambridgeshire . Picture: James Bass

Video Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries track coveted Drogheda United prospect

Simon Power was recruited by Norwich City from the League of Ireland. Could there be another arrival next month? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

Man jailed for sexually motivated attack on lone female on Norwich path

Attempted kidnapping on Marriott's Way footpath. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Do these items belong to you? Police are appealing for the owners of these possible stolen items to come forward

Does this belong to you? Police are appealing for the owners of these possible stolen items to come forward. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast