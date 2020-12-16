Public urged to help police catch wanted man
Published: 2:20 PM December 16, 2020
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
The public is being asked to help track down a convict who has breached the terms of his release from prison.
Norfolk police are appealing for help to trace Vincent Peach, 26, who is believed to be in the Norwich area.
Peach, also known as Vinnie, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.
He is white, 5ft 9ins and slim, with ginger hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.
