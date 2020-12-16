News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public urged to help police catch wanted man

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 2:20 PM December 16, 2020   
Wanted man Vincent Peach

Vincent Peach, who is wanted by police. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The public is being asked to help track down a convict who has breached the terms of his release from prison.

Norfolk police are appealing for help to trace Vincent Peach, 26, who is believed to be in the Norwich area.

Peach, also known as Vinnie, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his license.

He is white, 5ft 9ins and slim, with ginger hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have seen him, or knows where he is, should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.

Norwich News

