Have you seen man wanted over string of crimes?

Police are trying to find Harry Smith Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Police are trying to trace a man who is wanted in connection with a number of crimes across two counties.

They say Harry Smith, 27, is wanted on two court warrants in relation to taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, traffic offences and recall to prison.

He is also wanted for theft of a vehicle and blackmail relating to an offence in which he claimed to want to purchase a vehicle legitimately in Palmers Road, Peterborough on April 11.

It is also believed the car which was stolen last month has been used in a bilking offence in Norfolk.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101.