Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Police issue appeal over missing Norfolk man

PUBLISHED: 17:53 20 January 2019

Nicholas Bush is missing. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Nicholas Bush is missing. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

NC

Concern is growing for the safety of a Norfolk man who has gone missing.

Nicholas Bush, 32, of Kenninghall Road, Bressingham, was last seen at his home address around 11pm on Saturday (January 19) night.

He is described as being white, of a medium build, around 5ft 6 inches tall, and with short dark brown hair.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Mr Bush and are urging anyone who may have seen him, or know of his whereabouts, to get in touch with them.

Police have issued a picture of Mr Bush in a bid to help with the missing persons appeal.

Anyone with any information about Mr Bush or where he might be should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 118 of 20 January.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk mum-of-two injured in Philip crash has ‘no idea if he’s sorry at all’

The Duke of Edinburgh at West Newton Church. Picture: Ian Burt

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich City demand answers from the EFL over Marcelo Bielsa ‘spy-gate’ controversy at Leeds United

Leeds' chief Marcelo Bielsa admitted his club had spied on Championship rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Pedestrian suffers life-changing injuries after being hit by scooter

Victoria Road in Diss. GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich mum launches campaign to make sending explicit images illegal

Natasha Harpley, 39, has launched a petition to make it illegal to send unsolicited explicit photos. Photos: NATASHA HARPLEY/CHANGE.ORG

REVEALED: 45pc rise in costs and the impact of livestock theft on region

The country's biggest rural insurer has warned of the spiralling cost of livestock theft. Pictured, sheep at a farm at Shropham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Why battle of the giants was a compelling sideshow to the main event

Action from King's Lynn Town's home win over Barwell Picture: Tony Thrussell

Traditional wassail event held in Swaffham orchard

Swaffham Wassailing. Picture: Selene Star
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists