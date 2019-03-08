Police appeal over reports man was causing nuisance in Norwich

An appeal has been launched for witnesses after reports a man was causing a nuisance in Norwich.

Police were called after reports a man in his 50s was behaving anti socially and causing a nuisance near to the Tesco store on Unthank Road in Norwich at about 9.30am on Saturday (September 21).

It is believed a man has since been arrested in connection with the incident.

But police are keen to hear from anyone who saw the incident.

Norwich Police tweeted: "We are dealing with an incident that occurred this morning near Tesco on Unthank Road involving 1-2 males and their behaviour. Please get in contact with us on 101 quoting CAD reference 128 of today if you witnessed anything. #Sgt1668 #PC1006 #PC1848".

Anyone with information should call police on 101.