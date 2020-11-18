Search

Have you seen Darren Ding? Police appeal to trace wanted man

PUBLISHED: 12:49 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 18 November 2020

Darren Ding from Norwich is wanted by police after he failed to appear in court Picture: Norfolk Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a man who is wanted in Norfolk.

Darren Ding, aged 42 and from Norwich, is wanted for breaching a community order and for failing to appear in court in connection with a theft offence.

It is believed Ding could be in the Norwich or Great Yarmouth areas.

Anyone who may have seen Ding, or knows of his whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

