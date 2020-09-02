Search

Thousands of pounds of damage caused in parking machine break-in bid at country park

PUBLISHED: 10:24 02 September 2020 | UPDATED: 10:24 02 September 2020

Whitlingham Country Park. Photo : Steve Adams

Whitlingham Country Park. Photo : Steve Adams

Archant 2011 0

Thousands of pounds of damage was caused in an attempted theft from a car park at a Norfolk beauty spot.

Police are appealing for information after the crime at Whitlingham Country Park, on the edge of Norwich.

An attempt was made to break into a car parking meter at the Little Broad car park between 2pm on Tuesday, August 25 and 9am on Wednesday, August 26.

The attempted theft caused about £4,500 worth of damage to the machine, although nothing was stolen.

Norfolk police would like to hear from anybody who saw anyone suspicious in the area between the times stated.

Anyone with information should call Norfolk police’s Op Solve on 101 quoting reference 36/59676/20.

In July, more than £1,000 of damage was caused at the country park’s Lime Avenue car park when 27 railway sleepers were stolen.

Thieves caused damage to the car park’s surface and bollards.

