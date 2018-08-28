Police appeal in hunt for burglar who forced their way into village home

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves forced a door into a house in Barningham. Picture: Getty RainerFuhrmann

Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a home where the door was forced.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The property in the small rural village of Barningham, between Diss and Thetford, close to the Norfolk-Suffolk border, was broken into sometime between 7.30am and 10.30pm on November 15.

Once inside in home in Bishops Croft, the burglar stole a number of items including two TVs, an XBox One games console, 15 XBox One games, a circular saw, a jigsaw and a passport.

Anyone who saw or heard any unusual activity nearby during these times or have any information that may help are being urged to contact police.

Information can be given to Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/66285/18 or use the online crime reporting link suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something.