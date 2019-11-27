Van driver punched in A47 road rage attack

A man was punched and injured during a road rage incident on the A47 today.

Police say it happened between the Constitution Hill and North Runcton junctions, near King's Lynn.

The driver of a white Ford Transit van and the male driver of what has been described as a grey old-style BMW, were involved in a dispute at around 8.50am.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, was punched in the stomach causing a minor puncture wound requiring hospital treatment.

Officers are keen to trace the driver of the BMW or speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

They say the car had tinted rear windows, customised wheels and is also believed to be left hand drive with non-UK registration plates.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage, or has any information, should contact Det Sgt Richard Long at King's Lynn CID on 101 quoting CAD number 124 of 27 November 2019.