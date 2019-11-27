Search

Advanced search

Van driver punched in A47 road rage attack

PUBLISHED: 12:49 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 27 November 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road rage attack on the A47 Picture: Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses to a road rage attack on the A47 Picture: Archant

A man was punched and injured during a road rage incident on the A47 today.

Police say it happened between the Constitution Hill and North Runcton junctions, near King's Lynn.

The driver of a white Ford Transit van and the male driver of what has been described as a grey old-style BMW, were involved in a dispute at around 8.50am.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, was punched in the stomach causing a minor puncture wound requiring hospital treatment.

Officers are keen to trace the driver of the BMW or speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

They say the car had tinted rear windows, customised wheels and is also believed to be left hand drive with non-UK registration plates.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage, or has any information, should contact Det Sgt Richard Long at King's Lynn CID on 101 quoting CAD number 124 of 27 November 2019.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Lorry overturns in crash on A11

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Are you ‘peeing’ serious? High school takes doors off pupil toilets

The new signs for the Hewett Academy at the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

New father charged £100 for three minutes of parking nearly two years ago

Lewis Taylor is being taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman dragged along road as car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Are you ‘peeing’ serious? High school takes doors off pupil toilets

The new signs for the Hewett Academy at the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Next to go? Clarks announces ‘rapid’ exit from worst performing stores

Clarks has announced 'rapid' exit plans, and has a number of stores across Norfolk including this one at Riverside retail park in Norwich. Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Lorry overturns in crash on A11

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

New father charged £100 for three minutes of parking nearly two years ago

Lewis Taylor is being taken to court over three minutes of parking. Pictured with wife Nikki and son Finley. Pictures; Lewis Taylor/Denise Bradley

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists