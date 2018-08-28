Police appeal for help following theft of motorbike helmet
PUBLISHED: 15:37 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:26 28 November 2018
Police are appealing for help to find a man following the theft of a motorbike helmet in Norwich.
The theft happened sometime between 6.45pm and 7.15pm on Saturday, November 3, when a ‘leopard’ matt-black motorbike helmet was stolen from the back of a moped parked outside Five Guys restaurant at Orford Place.
Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Anyone who recognises the man or has any information concerning the incident should contact PC Matt Taylor from Bethel Street police station quoting crime reference 36/68867/18.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
