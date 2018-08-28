Search

Advanced search

Police appeal for help following theft of motorbike helmet

PUBLISHED: 15:37 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:26 28 November 2018

Police are appealing for help to trave a man following a theft of a motorbike helmet outside Five Guys Restaurant in Norwich on November 3.

Police are appealing for help to trave a man following a theft of a motorbike helmet outside Five Guys Restaurant in Norwich on November 3.

Archant

Police are appealing for help to find a man following the theft of a motorbike helmet in Norwich.

The theft happened sometime between 6.45pm and 7.15pm on Saturday, November 3, when a ‘leopard’ matt-black motorbike helmet was stolen from the back of a moped parked outside Five Guys restaurant at Orford Place.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information concerning the incident should contact PC Matt Taylor from Bethel Street police station quoting crime reference 36/68867/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Norwich landlord told he must demolish extension built without permission

The first floor extension was built above a garage at the home in Ruskin Road, Norwich. Pic: Google.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a vintage toy fair to Winter Wonderland

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Denise Bradley

All Saints can’t wait to return to ‘really cool’ Norwich on latest tour

All Saints are heading to Norwich as part of their Testament tour Credit: All Saints/supplied by SJM Concerts

Homeowner ordered to demolish outbuilding and wall built without permission

Norwich City Council served an enforcement notice against Carl Western in March after the structure was built in the front garden of his Drayton Road home. Photo: Archant

Police appeal following four car fatal collision

Accident

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast